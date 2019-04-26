Erik McCoy NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter and 2018 team captain who is battle-tested coming out of the SEC as a highly decorated center with some experience at guard.

—Power player with excellent strength at the point of attack to control or move defenders out of run gaps.

—Agile enough in short areas to handle quickness and uses his length (33") well to reach off his outside shoulder.

—Handles head-up nose tackles very well, has the power to absorb bull rushes and can sit down and anchor well against powerful pass-rushers.

—Technically sound base and a quick, impactful punch in pass protection.

WEAKNESSES

—Average length and hand size (9 ⅝") a concern without elite agility (i.e. Garrett Bradbury).

—Body control isn't great on the move and gets too far over his pads when asked to pull or trap.

—Can be very tight-hipped when asked to redirect or change direction on the move.

—Isn't always quick to read and react to changes in front of him like blitzes, stunts or delayed pressures.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

McCoy should be an immediate starter at center if teams are okay signing off on his lack of length and average mobility. He would work well enough in a zone scheme or power scheme and has a projection as an above-average starter at the next level.

GRADE: 6.85 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: JC Tretter