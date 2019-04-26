Erik McCoy NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Texas A&M Aggies center Erik McCoy (center) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter and 2018 team captain who is battle-tested coming out of the SEC as a highly decorated center with some experience at guard.

—Power player with excellent strength at the point of attack to control or move defenders out of run gaps.

—Agile enough in short areas to handle quickness and uses his length (33") well to reach off his outside shoulder.

—Handles head-up nose tackles very well, has the power to absorb bull rushes and can sit down and anchor well against powerful pass-rushers.

—Technically sound base and a quick, impactful punch in pass protection.

       

WEAKNESSES

—Average length and hand size (9 ⅝") a concern without elite agility (i.e. Garrett Bradbury).

—Body control isn't great on the move and gets too far over his pads when asked to pull or trap.

—Can be very tight-hipped when asked to redirect or change direction on the move.

—Isn't always quick to read and react to changes in front of him like blitzes, stunts or delayed pressures.

OVERALL

McCoy should be an immediate starter at center if teams are okay signing off on his lack of length and average mobility. He would work well enough in a zone scheme or power scheme and has a projection as an above-average starter at the next level.

      

GRADE: 6.85 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: JC Tretter

