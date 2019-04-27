Jackson Barton NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Athletic bloodlines with parents who were both two-sport athletes at Utah. Additionally, his brother played linebacker for Utah, and his younger sister plays volleyball at Utah.

—Hustler from whistle to whistle and will take every opportunity to get in a final shot if he can.

—Competitive toughness throughout the rep and doesn't quit down the field and out in space regardless of whether he's directly involved at the point of attack.

—Decent drive off his inside foot to laterally quick set wide defenders and shows some ability to match defenders who stall off the line.





WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't possess NFL-caliber muscular definition and will need time with a strength and conditioning department to add some thickness and fill out his frame with power.

—Pad level in all phases is a major concern and, when combined with his lack of raw power, will lead to issues in the NFL versus even average opponents.

—Drops his eyes too often and, as a result, suffers from balance issues as a leaner in the run game and puts too much weight over his toes in pass protection.

—Hand placement is poor and often high on a defender's frame. He fails to rotate his hands appropriately and engage his chest or back with elbow torque to drive with power as a run-blocker.

OVERALL

Jackson is one of two Bartons hoping to hear his name called over draft weekend. His brother, Cody, was a linebacker for the Utes, and both brothers are taking the next step to the NFL. Jackson doesn't offer the potential of Cody, but he does have some fundamental size and traits to crack a summer roster. He'll have to fix leverage concerns to make a 53-man roster, but a practice squad role might be doable as a rookie.

GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)

PRO COMPARISON: Brent Qvale