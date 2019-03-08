Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Thursday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The 2019 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California continued on Thursday, with no shortage of competitors taking the court in both the men's and women's draws.

Venus Williams was among those to advance on Thursday, joining sister Serena in the round of 64. But she was far from the only one to stay alive in the tournament as the weekend approaches.

Below is a look at the latest action from Indian Wells.

Men's Draw

Philipp Kohlschreiber def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-4, 6-0

Albert Ramos-Vinolas def. Damir Dzumhur, 6-1, 6-2

Martin Klizan def. Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-2

Guido Andreozzi def. Ilya Ivashka, 7-6 (3), 6-4

Ivo Karlovic def. Matthew Ebden, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3)

Bjorn Fratangelo def. Elias Ymer, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Prajnesh Gunneswaran def. Benoit Paire, 7-6 (5), 6-4

Sam Querrey def. Matteo Berrettini, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4

Yoshihito Nishioka def. Denis Kudla, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Maximilian Marterer def. Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 6-2

Jordan Thompson def. Federico Delbonis, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5)

Marcos Giron def. Jeremy Chardy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1)

Malek Jaziri def. Bradley Klahn, 6-4, 6-2

Jan-Lennard Struff def. John Millman, 6-1, 6-3

Leonardo Mayer def. Reilly Opelka, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2)

Women's Draw

Kristina Mladenovic def. Saisai Zheng, 7-5, 6-2

Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Rebecca Peterson, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Madison Brengle def. Samantha Stosur, 6-2, 6-3

Misaki Doi def. Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-3

Yulia Putintseva def. Timea Babos, 6-1, 6-3

Venus Williams def. Andrea Petkovic, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3

Mona Barthel def. Lin Zhu, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5

Natalia Vikhlyantseva def. Priscilla Hon, 6-1, 6-1

Alison Van Uytvanck def. Alison Riske, 7-6 (1), 6-4

Kaia Kanepi def. Johanna Larsson, 6-2, 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic def. Alize Cornet, 7-5, 6-3

Monica Puig def. Evgeniya Rodina, 6-0, 6-4

Kirsten Flipkens def. Eugenie Bouchard, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Ysaline Bonaventure def. Taylor Townsend, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2

Christina McHale def. Maria Sakkari, 7-5, 6-0

Jessica Pegula def. Zarina Diyas, 6-1, 6-1

*Full results available on the tournament's official website

The name of the game is survive and advance—and that's exactly what Venus Williams did on Thursday.

The 38-year-old was tested throughout her match against Andrea Petkovic, needing three sets to get the job done. Fortunately for Williams, she was able to strike first with a hard-fought victory in the first set:

As Shad Powers of the Desert Sun noted, Williams required medical attention late in the first set.

"I haven't played in forever and so that was challenging in itself to get back into competition," Williams said after the match, per Powers. "But also it was very sunny out there, and every time you changed sides, it was a little bit different and also (the wind) started swirling so it was tough out there."

She would go on to finish off the first set, 6-4. However, she was unable to put up much of a fight in the second set, and Petkovic evened the score by sweeping it, setting the stage for a winner-take-all finale.

In the end, Williams was able to walk away victorious:

The numbers tell just how close this battle was throughout its entirety.

Williams owned a slight edge in aces (2-1) and first-serve points percentage (61 to 60). Meanwhile, Petkovic had the edge in second-serve points percentage (48 to 41), double faults (2-4) and total points (81-75).

Ultimately, though, Williams took care of the only category that matters: two sets to one.

"At first it was good to be back here and have the crowd behind me, and she was really tough and consistent and tough to get any balls past her," Williams said, per Powers. "I'm just happy things went my way in the third set. It got really close there."

Williams will now take on the third-ranked Petra Kvitova in the second round as she chases her first career Indian Wells title. Last year's trip to the semifinals tied her longest run in the tournament of her career, with this being her eighth appearance.