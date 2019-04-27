Derwin Gray NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Thick build from top to bottom and has the barrel-chested frame scouts want. Beyond that, he uses his size (6'4", 320 lbs) well and will throw his weight around in both phases when needed.

—Good ability to engage his lower back and butt to anchor versus power in pass protection.

—Jarring punch in pass protection that stuns defenders when it lands square and can immediately give him the upper hand in one-on-one reps.

—Pulls his hands quickly after his punches and can throw them again with good timing and placement to stay active throughout the entire rep.

WEAKNESSES

—Lateral agility is poor, and slanting defenders will easily cross his face in the run game. Pass-rushers with decent counters will routinely be able to set him up to be unable to recover.

—Clunky mover out in space who puts a tremendous amount of stress on his lower-body joints by not running with a particularly efficient style.

—Does not have the overall ability to adjust his track in space and cut off second-level defenders who have a read on the play.

—Grip strength in his hands is a concern, and he's rarely able to snatch defenders and control them from start to finish in the run game.

OVERALL

Derwin Gray comes with size and power that will put him in the discussion for a spot on a roster as a rookie. His movement skills may entice teams to move him to the right side where they can feature him as a tackle with power and a brutish playing style. He's got an NFL future for sure, but the ceiling will entirely be up to his ability to develop above-average footwork technique that masks some athletic deficiencies.

GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Tom Compton