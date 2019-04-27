Isaiah Prince NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Has the desired length the NFL wants and could use that and his size (6'6", 305 pounds) to project at multiple positions across various schemes.

—Gets good depth in his kick-slide and has a consistent pass set.

—Able to use his feet to work inside and outside and doesn't let defenders set up or counter him well.

—Hands are heavy and bring force from a lengthy punch.

—The screen game at Ohio State will make him a good mover in the NFL.

WEAKNESSES

—Struggles to bend and play with good leverage consistently; true back-bender with high pads.

—Timing with feet and punch is off and could be improved.

—Lower-body strength to anchor against power will come into question.

—Feet stop driving when engaged with rushers.

—Teams aren't sure he has the agility to play as a starter at any position, despite having positional versatility.

OVERALL

Prince was a productive and active blocker in the Ohio State scheme, but he grades out as a tweener without great power or agility to project him forward. He looks like a potential swing tackle or sixth lineman who can fill in at multiple spots while developing his skills with a future as a potential starter.

GRADE: 5.79 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Cameron Erving