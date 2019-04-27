David Edwards NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 15: David Edwards #79 of the Wisconsin Badgers in action during the game against the BYU Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. BYU won 24-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Immediate impact at right tackle. Three-year starter at Wisconsin.

—More agile than you would expect a right tackle from Wisconsin to be. Played quarterback and tight end before becoming a tackle.

—Fires off the ball to cross his opponent's face and reach the next level.

—Has played at a high level in multiple blocking schemes.

—Finishes off opponents when he gets his hands on them.

    

WEAKNESSES

—Shoulder injuries were a problem at Wisconsin.

—Still developing as a pass-blocker.

—A short kick-slide may keep him on the right side of the line in the NFL.

—Lacks anchor against physical pass-rushers

     

OVERALL

An experienced starter at Wisconsin, Edwards knows how to get the job done in the run game and will be close to a plug-and-play starter at right tackle. Teams might be concerned by injuries, which must be vetted, but Edwards' potential in the passing game and immediate skills as a run-blocker bring good value.

     

GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Mitchell Schwartz

