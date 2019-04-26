Greg Little NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Football bloodlines with a body that can still add bulk and strength.

—Three-year starter against the toughest competition in the country. Willing and able to take on the best edge-rusher.

—Agile feet to slide with and mirror quick edge-rushers and shows the ability to truly cut off the edge.

—Hands are always ready and waiting to strike and counter hand-fighting.

—Excellent arm length (35¼") with massive hands (10¼").

WEAKNESSES

—Anchor needs improving. More functional strength in his lower half will go a long way.

—Too often is a finesse blocker when he could easily overpower opponents.

—Gets beat too often by reaching for rushers rather than sitting back and waiting for them.

—Slow out of his stance as a run-blocker. Fails, or is too late, to reach the next level.

OVERALL

Little was a rumored first-round target before the 2018 season began; his struggles this season against power rushers and his inability to finish blocks dropped his stock. There is still talk that NFL teams see his pro readiness and like the potential, which is why Little is a likely top-65 pick in the 2019 draft and a future starter.

GRADE: 6.55 (ROUND 2 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Ronnie Stanley