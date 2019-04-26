Dalton Risner NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Has the versatility to play every position on the line, including center, and moved all over for Kansas State in his four years as a starter.

—Plays through the whistle on every play. Makes it a point to finish every block.

—Can lock and drive in the run game. Incredibly strong hands and upper body.

—Excellent arm length (34") and uses that well to reach defenders in the run game, where he can be a mean finisher.

—Has some nasty to his game and isn't afraid to mix it up in the trenches, as seen in Senior Bowl practices against Zach Allen of Boston College.

WEAKNESSES

—Jack of all trades, master of none.

—Struggles to mirror speed-rushers at tackle and will be kicked inside once in the NFL.

—Hand placement can be inconsistent, which has led to some holding penalties.

—Poor fit for zone schemes due to footwork and inability to reach second level.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

What you see is what you get with Risner. He doesn't have much development potential left after five seasons at Kansas State, but he can improve with the right scheme fit and positional asks. Most teams we polled see him as a guard or center at the next level, but he could land at right tackle.

GRADE: 6.85 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Long