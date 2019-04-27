Cortez Broughton NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Has excellent foot agility given his size (6'2", 293 lbs) and brings the sort of lower-body quickness that teams are transitioning to with interior defensive linemen.

—Great explosion at the snap and identifies block nature quickly to move into a pass-rushing plan.

—Active hands that are able to keep his frame clean. Hot feet that walk blockers back into the pocket and affect the depth of drops often.

—Slants with a square base and has an ability to get himself little through space and make knifing stops on off-tackle runs.

WEAKNESSES

—His lower body isn't particularly thick and will get abused by double-teams if he can't learn to drop his weight and use leverage to at least slow down the vertical movement.

—Inconsistent effort in all phases. Balances between team hero or team slouch.

—Would like to see more true power in his punch to shock linemen for disruption rather than routinely looking to evade in space.

—His lateral agility is hot-and-cold, and he's too willing to jog on the backside of plays rather than fight to string out runs and eliminate spacing.

OVERALL

Cortez Broughton flashes immense potential and the footwork of a much more nimble athlete than anticipated. Inconsistencies in his technique and his overall effort are concerning and keep him from being an early Day 3 pick. If he can develop a powerful punch and show hustle on every down, Broughton has a chance to stick on an active roster as a rookie who can provide interior defensive line help in a 4-3 scheme.

GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 6 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Javon Hargrave