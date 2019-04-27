Demarcus Christmas NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Solid flexibility in his lower back and lower half that allows him to anchor and clog interior runs.

NFL-ready size (6'3", 294 lbs) with a thick upper body and heavy hips.

—Good spatial awareness and the ability to slip reach blocks and spill ball-carriers.

—His lateral agility is impressive for his size and can keep him productive against off-tackle runs.

                       

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't display the hand strength or hand speed to routinely disengage or create as an interior pass-rusher.

—Is slow off the ball and doesn't display even average burst or explosion in his lower body.

—His pad level, particularly when he's collapsing the pocket as a pass-rusher, has to get lower.

—Has limited positional versatility and is nothing more than a two-down player who's average on run downs.

                               

OVERALL

Demarcus Christmas has plenty of experience coming out of the Florida State program. He looks every bit like an NFL run-stuffing interior defensive lineman. Unfortunately, the need to generate interior pressure in today's league pushes Christmas down the board and will keep him from being an immediate starter. He has solid backup potential as a two-down player who can stop the run and solidify a roster as a depth piece.

                                                                                  

GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 6 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Bennie Logan

