Terry Beckner Jr. NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Forceful into contact and looks to make sure ball-carriers feel all of his weight land.

—Has a well-built upper body that allows him to land heavy blows and play with good strength throughout reps, including when fighting contact while working laterally.

—One-trick pony as a pass-rusher but has a decent swim move that he throws with violence and speed.

—Faster and more active feet than expected for someone his size (6'4", 296 lbs), which can help him when the athletic limitations in his lower half show up.

WEAKNESSES

—Had season-ending injuries in 2015 and 2016. Tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in 2015 and his ACL in the other knee in 2016.

—Has significantly limited lower-body flexibility that leads to issues with his pad height and leverage.

—Mobility in his ankles, knees, hips and lower back is severely lacking and leaves him often unable to truly root down against double-teams.

—His lateral agility is essentially nonexistent and forces him to plant, turn and drive out, making plays in space particularly difficult.

OVERALL

Terry Beckner Jr. was highly regarded coming out of high school, but multiple knee injuries have obviously taken their toll and leave him unable to maneuver as well as a team will want. He does flash some intriguing power and enough good reps to earn a look as a depth piece. He has some scheme versatility but doesn't offer enough explosiveness or varied hand technique to be a consistent third-down player.

GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: David Onyemata