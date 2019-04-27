Chris Slayton NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—A rare four-year starter, Chris Slayton offers experience and excellent size (6'4", 307 lbs) at the position; he can play in gaps or line up as a 3-4 defensive end.

—Shows good first-step quickness and can jolt blockers with his long arms (33½").

—Overall, is an athletic lineman with good hip flexibility and light feet. Can be a problem to handle with his size and natural movement skills.

—Understands leverage and plays with a consistent pad level and knee bend.

WEAKNESSES

—His production on tape and on the box score isn't there. He rarely impacts the play and is unlikely to suddenly develop as a pass-rusher in the pros.

—Gets moved around too easily in the running game and struggled to produce tackles or impact plays where he clogged rushing lanes.

—Cannot redirect if his first move as a pass-rusher fails. Lets his feet die and doesn't know how to countermove.

—Doesn't use his length to his advantage. Lets blockers get inside his arms and control his body.

OVERALL

Slayton looks the part, but his actual play wasn't encouraging. That said, he does have the athleticism and size every scout wants at the position, which makes us wonder if he has untapped potential hidden in his game. Slayton is worth a late selection as a developmental lineman.

GRADE: 5.55 (ROUND 6 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jaleel Johnson