Byron Cowart NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Was a top-ranked player and an absolute stud coming out of high school; recruited to Auburn by Will Muschamp.

—Disengages with a violent chop move that looks to break forearms and causes offensive linemen to think twice when they punch.

—Has a rare frame that combines excellent play strength with natural length and thickness.

—Flashes the same potential he did in high school and may have barely scratched the surface of what he could do with support and nuanced coaching.



WEAKNESSES

—Only one true year as a starter at Maryland after transferring from Auburn to JUCO.

—An undisciplined player who drops his eyes, plays erratically and will freelance.

—His pass-rushing plan looks predetermined, and he doesn't show counter or reactionary instincts.

—Played out of position at Maryland and doesn't have the explosiveness to be an edge player in the NFL. He'll have to move inside and show he can play with the same power and speed.

—His vertical chop is powerful, but his standard punch lacks pop to shock and stack out offensive linemen.

OVERALL

It doesn't take long to see why Byron Cowart was a top-ranked recruit coming out of high school. His time at Auburn, however, didn't go as planned. His mother was dealing with health issues at the time, prompting him to leave the Tigers program. He returned home and spent a semester at Hillsborough Community College before enrolling at Maryland.

He's underdeveloped and needs consistent coaching, but his athleticism and natural talent are apparent. He will be a depth player early in his career but could develop into a versatile starter in any scheme.

GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 5 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Larry Ogunjobi