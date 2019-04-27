Greg Gaines NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Short, stocky run-stopper with excellent power and awareness at the point of attack.

—Can split and handle double-teams or combination blocks thanks to his low center of gravity and lower-body strength. Holds up well against a center-guard combination and will anchor very well in the running game.

—Active tackler who does a good job of finding the ball and working his way into the path of the ball-carrier.

—His bull rush is powerful and tough to stop; once Gaines gets a head of steam going, he can run through blockers and will move the line of scrimmage.

—What you see is what you get given his maxed-out frame (6'1", 312 lbs), but he has rookie-year contributor tools.

WEAKNESSES

—His average arm length (31¼") limits his hand usage when a blocker does get into his frame because he's lined up directly over the center and not in a gap.

—A nonexistent speed rush has Gaines projected mostly as a run defender only; he doesn't have the speed or twitchy moves to beat interior linemen with quickness off the snap.

—Stiff hips and short legs make his lateral agility tough to watch. He's a straight-line player only.

—Poor overall athleticism limits what he'll be able to do at the next level.

OVERALL

Greg Gaines is your ideal stocky 3-4 nose tackle who won't flash with exceptional athletic traits, but he's tough at the point of attack and is hard to move off his spot. His ability to come in and play early in his career adds value to his profile, even if he's mostly seen as a two-down player.

GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 — FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Beau Allen