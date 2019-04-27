Daylon Mack NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Bob Levey/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Popped at the East-West Shrine Game and was called up to the Senior Bowl after a strong week against lower competition. Once paired against top competition at Senior Bowl, he still dominated with his strength and quickness.

—Has a short frame but good thickness in his lower body and is able to hold his ground at the point of attack.

—The 2018 season saw his motor never turn off; he dominated Senior Bowl practices with a fire and hunger to never give up on a rep and power through the initial block on a consistent basis.

—Very good athlete at 6'1", 336 pounds and will surprise blockers with his initial quickness and follow-through moves with good agility to restart his rush.

WEAKNESSES

—Former star prep player who didn't stand out until his senior year of college and didn't start a game until his junior year.

—Gets lost in the wash too often up front and can struggle to sift his way through blockers and find the ball. His read-and-react skills are underdeveloped.

—Has excellent size and balance but gets pushed around too often on combination blocks or even when chipped by a center and left to handle the guard alone.

—Teams must do homework on why he struggled to make an impact until his senior season.

—Could be limited by scheme and position given his size and the likelihood he only plays nose tackle or a 1-technique position.

OVERALL

Daylon Mack was a sight for sore eyes at the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl practices, but many scouts we talked to wondered where this had been throughout his time at Texas A&M. Mack has the ideal bulk and athleticism for a nose tackle or 1-technique position and has the tools to come in as a rookie contributor and future starter.

GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 — FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Deadrin Senat