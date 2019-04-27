Renell Wren NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Has an excellent body at 6'5", 318 pounds with 10-inch hands and 33⅞-inch arms.

—A positionally versatile player who has lined up at nose tackle but has the quickness and length to make an impact as a 4-3 gap-shooter or a 3-4 defensive end in a 5-technique.

—Traits for days that, if unlocked, could turn him into a steal in the middle of the draft.

—Has the quickness, length and even enough twitch to excite evaluators and coaches. Could be developed into a remarkable asset on the defensive line.

WEAKNESSES

—Struggled until his redshirt senior year to make an impact and is seen as a one-year wonder.

—Slow processor who stops his feet while trying to read the play. Needs more reps and additional coaching to better read and diagnose on the go.

—His hands are sluggish and not impactful despite their great size. He doesn't shed blockers and too easily gives up his body to blockers.

—Hasn't been a closer when attacking the quarterback and too often gets halfway before throttling down or getting gassed.

—Zone-blocking schemes can get across his body and drive him out of the play. Has to work on disengaging from blocks.

OVERALL

The key to liking Renell Wren is buying into his potential. If coaches can get the most out of his frame and his athleticism, Wren has the traits and the build of a high-level starter. The biggest question is why, as a five-year player at Arizona State, was he not developed already? The gamble is worth rolling with for teams in need of a versatile defensive lineman.

GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 — ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Akiem Hicks