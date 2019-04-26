Khalen Saunders NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Fiery, athletic defensive tackle with nonstop feet and hands while working his way through or around blockers on the interior offensive line.

—Great agility and quickness enable him to stun blockers with his first step and quickly get inside the reach of guards and centers.

—A scheme-versatile player with experience lining up over the center or in a shade position, where he can use his quickness and naturally low center of gravity to hold his ground.

—Uses his hands well to navigate through the offensive line and get into backfields.

—Gives good effort in pursuit and can make splash plays in the backfield.

WEAKNESSES

—Played against low-level talent at Western Illinois. Outside of the Senior Bowl process, he hasn't played against top-tier competition.

—Shorter than teams would like at 6'0".

—Seemed to wear down late in games. Even throughout the Senior Bowl, he faded toward the end of the week.

—Can struggle to shed blockers at the point of attack and isn't quite strong enough to hold his ground when doubled by interior blockers. Needs to play in a gap and not head-up.

—Scouts liked his Senior Bowl and scouting combine more than his tape, with one calling him a "workout warrior."

OVERALL

Khalen Saunders is an active, agile defensive tackle who can shoot gaps and make plays against the quarterback and in the running game. The issues come when his initial rush is stopped, but Saunders has the athletic upside to become a better all-around player with NFL coaching and a strength and conditioning program.

GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3—ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: B.J. Hill