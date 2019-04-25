Jeffery Simmons NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Two-year starter who posted 30 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 26 games while showing a unique combination of length, power, speed and toughness.

—Agile and flexible enough at 6'4", 301 pounds to dip and bend past offensive linemen; has a wicked first step and is able to set up a spin move and a long arm move that keep blockers guessing.

—Is able to get low and explode up into the pads of blockers, giving him awesome leverage to execute a bull rush or stack-and-shed.

—Beautiful combination of power and quickness; can easily convert speed to power and vice versa.

—Won Mississippi State's Newsom Award, which is awarded for work on the field, in the classroom and in the community before the 2018 season; coaches speak highly of his character, leadership and work ethic.

WEAKNESSES

—Torn ACL suffered in February while training makes his rookie season questionable.

—Was able to dominate because of athleticism and size, which led to underdeveloped instincts on the field.

—Can get caught doing his own thing and can take himself out of the play.

OVERALL

Simmons would have been in play for the top overall grade in this class if not for injuries and, more seriously, being found guilty of malicious mischief and pleading no-contest to simple assault after he was captured on camera punching a woman repeatedly in the spring before his freshman season at Mississippi State. As it stands now, even factoring in those concerns, he has a top-10 grade and looks like he'll be an early-impact player with All-Pro potential. The biggest question for Simmons now is how well he'll come back from the ACL injury, but as long as he doesn't have complications, the sky is the limit on his potential.

GRADE: 7.20 (ROUND 1—TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Jones