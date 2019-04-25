Quinnen Williams NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Michael Woods/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—First-year starter exploded onto the scene as a redshirt sophomore with violent hands and a disruptive, fast first step.

—Valuable at multiple alignments and can play nose, 1-tech, 3-tech, 4-tech or 5-tech, making him a fit for any defensive system.

—Plays with great pad height and body lean; shoots with his feet but wins with his hands and is able to swat and knife away blockers' punches. Slippery enough and crafty enough with hand play to shed blockers in run and pass situations.

—Doesn't lose reps; either stops the push of the offensive line or makes a major push into the backfield. Uses leverage, power and quickness to push blockers and reset the line of scrimmage.

—Bull rush wins consistently and has the hand usage and follow-up quickness to shed blockers and get after quarterbacks as a pass-rusher.

—Production matches the traits: 19.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one safety and 71 tackles.

—High-character player with zero questions off the field. Plays with an incredible motor.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have eye-popping athleticism or power; more of a try-hard player than a twitched-up athlete.

—Added weight for redshirt sophomore season and more for the predraft process. Could play around 6'3" and 280 pounds.

—Still learning the position and can be overwhelmed by long, quick guards or centers when combo-blocked.

OVERALL

Williams receives our highest grade of any player in the 2019 draft class thanks to his power, quickness, football IQ, work ethic and upside. As a one-year starter, Williams has yet to reach his ceiling. He is scheme-versatile and able to line up anywhere along the defensive line to impact the game. Whether a team is running a 3-4, 4-3 or hybrid defense, Williams is a plug-and-play starter with early All-Pro potential.

GRADE: 8.00 (TOP-5 PICK—ALL-PRO POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Fletcher Cox