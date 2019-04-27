Donnie Lewis NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter for the Green Wave with consistent interception production from 2016 to 2018.

—Spent time at boundary corner, nickel and safety for Tulane and will bring some positional versatility to the NFL, as well.

—Handsy and disruptive throughout the route and frustrates receivers with annoying play style.

—Isn't going to lay the wood in the NFL but shows consistent tackling technique and adequate effort to be a reasonable run defender on the boundary.

WEAKNESSES

—Suffered a Jones fracture during East-West Shrine week and has had a limited predraft prep season.

—Struggles to land his punches when playing at the line of scrimmage which leads to lunging and balance issues.

—Rocks back on his heels when pedaling out of press and can be overtaken by physical releases.

—Frame appears to be a little thin, and he could stand to put on another 10 pounds to physically compete in the NFL.

OVERALL

Lewis played all over the Tulane defensive backfield and may be able to hang his hat on that versatility at the next level. The team that takes him will have to make a positional decision sooner rather than later because he will need some time to build the overall frame to compete with NFL physicality. He's a consistent player who could become a fifth or sixth defensive back on a roster and, at worst, deserves a crack at a practice squad.

GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)

PRO COMPARISON: Keith Reaser