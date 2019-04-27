Rashad Fenton NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

South Carolina defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) reacts to a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Florida 28-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Good hand usage at the line of scrimmage with strength behind his punch.

—Solid recognition to drive downhill when squatting on routes in zone coverage.

—Aggressive demeanor and attitude throughout the rep with solid competitive toughness.

—Offers some support in run defense and shows a willingness to be physical on the boundary.

                   

WEAKNESSES

—Transition steps look labored and leave him a half-step behind when getting back in-phase after breaks.

—Stiff mover with heel-clicking style that limits hip mobility when he has to open and run.

—Relies on his hands throughout the route and gets panicky at the catchpoint, leading to lots of contact that will draw penalties.

—Sloppy tackler who likes to champion his solid hits but misses too many gimmes.

                  

OVERALL

Fenton is a technically sound cornerback but lacks the movement skills to stick in coverage against NFL-caliber receivers. For this reason and his poor tackling, he projects best as a bottom-of-the-roster cornerback who teams may gamble on late but should grab as an undrafted free agent.

                  

GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)

                    

PRO COMPARISON: Greg Mabin

