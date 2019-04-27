Jordan Miller NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Four-year contributor with special teams experience.

—Above-average height (6'1") and arm length that help him contest catches and make plays on the ball.

—Smooth hips and feet that keep him in-phase downfield on vertical routes.

—Solid overall athlete with speed to compete and above-average explosiveness.

WEAKNESSES

—Thin lower half and weak overall frame that will get bullied by opponents.

—Dislocated ankle and broken fibula versus Arizona State in 2017 that ended season.

—Inefficient tackler who lunges in space versus dynamic athletes or simply gets carried for extra yards.

—Spatial awareness is underwhelming, particularly when playing off, when he'll lose leverage and body positioning at break points and allow easy completions.

OVERALL

A nasty season-ending injury derailed a promising 2017 season for Miller. His 2018 wasn't as strong, and he certainly benefited from playing with two potential first-round picks in the same defensive backfield. Miller has good length and a fluid lower body that allows him to be competitive despite a thin frame and tendency to get lost in space. He's a potential fourth corner who could grow into a starter with time to fill out his frame.

GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Shaw