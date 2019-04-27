Michael Jackson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Michael Jackson #28 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Physical at the line of scrimmage and can end route stems before they begin.

—Well-built frame (6'1", 210 pounds) with thickness to be forceful in run support.

—Tackles without hesitation and could make a move to safety to get on the field sooner.

—Impressive athlete who opened eyes at the NFL combine with a 4.45-second run in the 40-yard dash and 40.5-inch vertical jump.

                

WEAKNESSES

—Recovery speed is poor and helps receiver separation grow after route breaks.

—Lethargic feet struggle to fire into and out of transition steps.

—Tightly wound lower half with limited flexibility affecting footwork.

—Lacks the explosion and burst in close quarters to contest quick throws.

—Gets too lost and too jumpy in man coverage and might only be seen as a zone cornerback or potential safety.

                          

OVERALL

Jackson looks the part with his excellent size and 4.45 speed, but his lack of coverage instincts and awareness in-phase are poor enough that teams could decide he's either no more than a depth cornerback or a potential target for a position change to safety. He's worth a flier since height and speed can't be coached.

             

GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

              

PRO COMPARISON: Tarvarius Moore

