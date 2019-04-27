Corey Ballentine NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Aggressive in man coverage with arm length to remain in-phase through route stems and disrupt timing.

—Smooth athlete who can turn on the jets to run deep when stretched vertically.

—Recovery speed at break points is good, allowing him to win back reps versus good route-runners.

—Lateral explosion and change-of-direction skills help him mirror short-breaking routes in space.

—Has experience as a returner and can earn role as a willing hitter at gunner.

WEAKNESSES

—Competition coming out of Washburn is a clear concern, and Senior Bowl week may not have been enough exposure.

—Hand usage and placement at the line of scrimmage needs to improve in press coverage.

—Strength of punch in press is inconsistent and needs to land with more oomph to disrupt experienced players who can utilize a variety of releases.

—Poor route recognition makes him an early candidate to play much better in a zone scheme.

—Gets overly aggressive at times and could be exploited by NFL speed and talent.

OVERALL

Ballentine was a superstar at the MIAA level but needs to prove he can hang against the best in the world at wide receiver. Teams will fall in love with his athleticism and upside, but there is risk he won't develop as fast as expected. He has a future as a starter but will enter the league as a third or fourth cornerback.

GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Anthony Brown