Sheldrick Redwine NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Clemson's Tavien Feaster (28) runs against Miami's Sheldrick Redwine (22) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Solid frame with good arm length and athletic profile to play versatile DB role.

—Willing hitter who fills downhill with purpose and has no concerns squaring anyone up.

—Four-year contributor who had two-high, single-high and slot coverage responsibilities at various times and will be an immediate contributor on special teams.

—Above-average zone awareness when matching routes underneath; shows impressive moments of route recognition and instincts.

—Excellent run-support effort and engagement; is willing to fill frontside or backside.

        

WEAKNESSES

—Single-high role immediately erases what he does well and makes him hesitant.

—Would like to see him make more noise at the catch point to lead to contested catches or plays on the ball. He's too willing to give up a reception to make a tackle.

—Wants to match physicality too much and gets overly locked in on individuals at times to see the entire field.

—Better when facing forward in a two-high structure and struggles to get his head around after regaining position or winning back space after route breaks.

        

OVERALL

Originally a cornerback, Redwine was a primary starter at safety for the Hurricanes in 2017 and 2018. He has the size and athleticism to move back to corner in the NFL, but he brings positional versatility depending on where he lands. He's at his best playing downhill, whether that's breaking on crossing routes or leveraging runs to the boundary. Redwine will join an NFL team and earn core special teams reps to begin while offering flexibility in a defensive back group.

      

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

        

PRO COMPARISON: Fabian Moreau

