Iman Marshall NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Started for four years at USC and has playmaker potential, including six interceptions combined as a freshman and sophomore.

—Physical throughout the route stem and plays with heavy hands to disrupt releases.

—Relishes opportunities to compete in the run game and is a consistently impactful hitter.

—Excellent hand placement in punch within first five yards of scrimmage; routinely lands square.

—Cover-2 technique allows him to patrol underneath space in a half-turn, which maxes out his potential and shows an instinctual and engaged defender.

WEAKNESSES

—Labored transition steps; struggles to close out routinely on underneath routes from off coverage.

—Worse play speed than timed speed, which forces him to open and turn far too early, leaving him susceptible to easy route breaks for receivers.

—No turnovers in the last two years begs the question: Are early-career turnovers a fluke or part of his potential to develop into an opportunistic defender?

—Gets away with pulls and tugs that will be flags in the NFL if he doesn't clean up his footwork at the top of routes to rely less on his hands.

OVERALL

Iman Marshall stepped on the USC campus and was the dude at cornerback. After four solid seasons, the Southern California native heads to the NFL with a blend of size, physicality and experience that teams will appreciate. An underwhelming downfield athletic profile will limit the scheme fits for Marshall, but a Cover-2-heavy team will love his hitter's mentality and potential.

GRADE: 5.79 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Sam Beal