Jordan Brown NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Smooth mover who has excellent flexibility in hips, knees and ankles and can open to run with ease.

—Has good size with well-built lower half and athleticism to play boundary or slot corner.

—Playmaker mentality and ball skills as a former Arizona prep standout at wide receiver.

—Play speed is even faster than timed speed and helps him recover when he falls out of phase.

—Closes well on the ball and often uses his experience as a wide receiver to read and react to the route to get himself into position on the ball.

WEAKNESSES

—Routinely loses battles for 50-50 balls and doesn't use positioning or size at catch point like he should.

—Needs to learn to play behind his pads and bring some toughness to physical receivers.

—Work at the line of scrimmage will need work to develop disruptive punch.

—Inherent questions about competition level means he'll have to show he can win against good or better athletes.

OVERALL

Someone needs to tell Jordan Brown how big he is so he actually starts to play like it. He has the size and speed to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL, but he hardly plays like it. His best reps would have him toward the top of this class, but it's hard to know how consistent his effort will be and if he can develop the body control to compete downfield against against top NFL competition. He has all of the fundamental techniques to be great, and a little coaching could quickly unlock his NFL-starter potential.

GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Peters