Joejuan Williams NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Massive cornerback prospect at 6'4", 211 pounds with 32½" arm length.

—Experienced press corner who started two years at Vanderbilt and has matched up with top SEC receivers.

—Dominates 50-50 balls and is excellent at timing his jump and then using his size, length and vertical ability to take away the pass.

—Uses his size well to shadow receivers and force them out of their designated path; can be very disruptive with his length and size.

—Doesn't have great recovery speed but recovers well with size and length since he's able to poke a hand in and reach the ball better than most cornerbacks.

WEAKNESSES

—Speed and agility are question marks after running a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Many teams have told us a move to safety could be in his future due to that speed deficiency.

—Inconsistent timing and accuracy when asked to punch at the line of scrimmage in a press situation.

—Gets lost in-phase and struggles to find the ball when he has to track it over his shoulder; is better in a zone situation where he can read and react to the ball in flight.

—Motor ran too hot and cold on film, especially against Georgia, when he seemed to shut down once beaten.

—Plays very tall and doesn't sink into his transitions.

OVERALL

Williams is an attractive cornerback prospect due to size alone, but his play instincts are solid and he has the potential to continue improving his technique. The biggest question is his lack of speed. Williams was able to hang with college receivers thanks to his size, but NFL offenses will exploit a lack of speed on the edge. A move to safety could be in his future.

GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Ahkello Witherspoon