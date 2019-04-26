Justin Layne NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Matt Miller
NFL Draft Lead Writer
April 27, 2019

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 10: Justin Layne #2 of the Michigan State Spartans breaks up a pass next to Terry McLaurin #83 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Spartan Stadium on November 10, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Incredible length for the position with 33" arms on a big 6'1 3/4" frame.

—A converted receiver who is able to recognize body movements and routes quicker than most.

—Has the length and speed to be dangerous in both man and zone schemes.

—Is dangerous at the line of scrimmage with his length and has the ability to turn and run with receivers.

—Moves well through receivers' routes and uses appropriate hand timing to disrupt receptions.

        

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks elite-level long speed for the position despite running a 4.50 at the combine.

—Limited interception production (three in three seasons) will have scouts questioning ball skills.

—Struggles to change direction with shifty receivers.

—Provides little support versus the run game even though he has tremendous size.

OVERALL

Justin Layne is a Cover 3 coordinator's dream. His combination of length and route recognition allows him to make plays most corners cannot. While he hasn’t reeled in many interceptions in his career, he has excelled at pass breakups. In the right scheme, Layne could be the steal of this draft

     

GRADE:  6.90 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

     

PRO COMPARISON: Nnamdi Asomugha

