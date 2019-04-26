Greedy Williams NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Tall (6'2"), fast cornerback who notched a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time and impressed through two seasons as a starter in the SEC.

—Smooth backpedal and fluid change-of-direction skills show an easy-moving athlete.

—Ideal press-man cornerback with his size and recovery speed; can play at the line of scrimmage, hit the receiver and then turn and run without losing positioning.

—Plays relaxed and doesn't panic if a receiver gets an early jump on him; will stick to his technique and trust his speed and timing to disrupt the ball.

—Excels in-phase with his speed and height; is able to eliminate receivers as a target.

—Dominated Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf in their head-to-head matchup and showed he can handle elite NFL size and speed.

WEAKNESSES

—Arm length is below average for most defensive schemes at 31½" long.

—Thin body that doesn't like to come up and tackle in the run game.

—Ball awareness is below average, so when challenged, he's not likely to be great at flipping the field by creating interceptions.

—More straight-line fast than quick and will need to work on staying low with knee bend through his transitions.

OVERALL

The top overall cornerback in the 2019 draft class, Williams has ideal traits when it comes to height, speed and instincts. He's not a tackler and does lack some play strength, but teams looking for a mid-to-late first-round pick who could become a true star at cornerback should be all-in on Williams.

GRADE: 7.05 (ROUND 1 - TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Antonio Cromartie