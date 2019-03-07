Wrestling Pioneer Dick 'The Destroyer' Beyer Dies at Age 88

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

Wrestlers fight during a show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, as part of the WrestleMania Revenge Tour, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) European tour, on April 22, 2016. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Dick "The Destroyer" Beyer, who wrestled in the AWA and extensively in Japan, died Thursday, WWE announced.

Beyer's son Kurt wrote on Facebook the 88-year-old died at his home in Akron, New York, per the Buffalo News:

"It is with a very heavy heart to let you know that Dad—aka the Destroyer, aka Doctor X, aka Dick Beyer, aka Coach—passed away shortly past noon today. He was in bed at home, and was surrounded by all of his children and wife as he slipped peacefully away. I will have more to share later, but wanted you to hear this sad news from me first. Thoughts and prayers are most welcome at this time. Peace."

Wrestling as Dr. X, Beyer defeated Verne Gagne for the AWA World Heavyweight Championship in August 1968. Beyer headed overseas to wrestle for All Japan Pro Wrestling, with the Buffalo News noting he was the first American to officially sign with a Japanese promotion.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, he last competed for All Japan in 1993, teaming with his son Kurt and Giant Baba for a victory over Haruka Eigen, Masa Fuchi and Masao Inoue.

In February 2018, Beyer was presented with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays by Ambassador Reiichiro Takahashi, the Consul General of Japan in New York.

