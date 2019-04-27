Sutton Smith NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Highly productive small-schooler who posted 26.5 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks in 2018.

—Elite testing time (6.75 seconds) in the three-cone drill, which measures agility and body control. Also turned in a very good 4.69-second 40-yard dash.

—Was unstoppable in college with his motor and nonstop style as a pass-rusher.

—Will likely see a position change in the NFL and has the body type and athleticism to move to linebacker and play on special teams.

—Attacks the play with a plan and is able to get through his pass-rush moves.

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized for the NFL at 6'0", 233 pounds and only 30¾-inch arm length.

—Was shut down by pro-level talent at the Senior Bowl.

—Has no experience in coverage and must learn to better handle duties in space.

—Change of direction is bad with poor ability to adjust on the go.

OVERALL

Sutton Smith was a top-tier producer for Northern Illinois, leading many fans to pay attention to his predraft process. Unfortunately, Smith doesn't have the size or athleticism to make a splash as an impact pass-rusher once he gets to the NFL. A move to linebacker and a lot of reps on special teams are in his future with a potential rotational role as a pass-rusher.

GRADE: 5.35 (ROUND 6 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Skai Moore