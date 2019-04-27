Jordan Brailford NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Scheme-versatile pass-rusher who lined up all over the defense for Oklahoma State in 2018 with reps at end, outside linebacker and even middle linebacker.

—First step is special with the ability to win the rep early on.

—Plays bigger than his weight and will set the edge with good success against pulling blockers.

—Quickness is there to cross up offensive tackles after setting a hard outside move in his pass rush.

—Was asked to play in coverage and looked fluid in zone drops and when reading the field.

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized for a defensive end role at 6'3", 252 pounds with only 32½-inch arm length; only weighed 241 pounds at Shrine practices but bulked up for combine.

—Missed 2016 season with a shin injury and needed shoulder surgery before the 2017 season.

—Change of direction is limited, and his overall agility is not that of a starting pass-rusher.

—Below-average tackler who can't stick runners in the open field.

—Doesn't have the body control to consistently bend around the edge; is on the ground too often.

OVERALL

Jordan Brailford has some exciting traits as a stand-up pass-rusher or potential convert to linebacker, but his injury history and small frame are cause enough to drop him down the board. His production is hard to overlook, but he wasn't often challenged by future NFL talent in the Big 12. A late-round selection and early spot as a rotational pass-rusher are most likely for Brailford.

GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Shaquil Barrett