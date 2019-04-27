John Cominsky NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

North defensive end John Cominsky of Charleston (5) tries to get around South offensive tackle Dennis Daley of South Carolina (78) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Former high school quarterback who added almost 70 pounds in college but maintained top-tier athleticism.

—Very aggressive and urgent player out of his stance; will push and rock linemen with a bull rush.

—Stands out against the run and uses his athletic gifts well to slant and splash through gaps to get to the ball-carrier.

—Is violent enough in his first step to move the line of scrimmage and walk back offensive linemen.

—Is fast enough in the open field to be very impressive in pursuit of the ball.

         

WEAKNESSES

—Has weight room strength but must be better at converting that onto the field.

—Doesn't bring much juice as an outside pass-rusher and could see a permanent move inside if he can keep adding strength.

—Slow reactor who unleashes his pass-rush moves late in the process and did so while challenged by below-average talent at Charleston.

—Needs developing to learn how to best attack a lineman with moves other than power.

         

OVERALL

John Cominsky is a traits-based small-school performer who looked good in practices at the Senior Bowl and then impressed with his times at the combine. He is a raw prospect who needs his angles, reactive movements and counters developed. Cominsky is worth a late-round flier as a potential diamond in the rough as a 4-3 tackle or 3-4 end.

          

GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Margus Hunt

