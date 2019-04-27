Jalen Jelks NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Exceptional size (6'5", 256 lbs) and length (34⅝" arms) for the position with a naturally athletic look.

—Played on the inside and outside of the defensive line at Oregon and developed many different pass-rushing moves.

—Can flatten the corner and work to the quarterback with good closing speed.

—Can convert speed to power and keep tackles off balance.

WEAKNESSES

—Has the size but lacks the strength to play as a 4-3 end and will get moved around too easily in the run game.

—Gets moved off his position by powerful blockers by allowing linemen to get into his frame.

—Lacks the instincts and strength to be effective vs the run.

—Most of his tackles come in piles, not solos.

OVERALL

Jalen Jelks is a lanky edge-rusher with the ability to get after the quarterback in a variety of ways. Oregon utilized his skills on the inside and outside, which helped him develop the pass-rushing moves he has today. As teams look for a great fit for their schemes, Jelks may be best suited in the 3-4, where he could use his length and speed to get to the quarterback.

GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 5 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: George Selvie