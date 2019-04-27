Austin Bryant NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Length pops off the tape. Even while sharing the field with Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant looked the part on the hoof and impressed with his body type and length.

—Has the bulk to be viewed as a strong-side end, the position he played at Clemson, and is a valuable prospect given his experience as a 4-3 SDE.

—Uses his hands and strength to free himself from blockers; knows how to use his length to keep blockers off his frame and finds separation well.

—Works back up the pocket if his initial rush has failed and will counter with strength to move the pocket.

WEAKNESSES

—Production created by teammates more than by his own skills. Was too often cleaning up the plays made by others.

—Below-average bend and stiffness in his lower body mean he may not transition to a stand-up rusher.

—Plays with poor lower-body balance and is often very upright in his post-stance moves.

—One-dimensional pass-rusher who has to learn countermoves with his hands.

OVERALL

Some scouts have questioned Bryant's production, saying it came from his teammates and that he was the only Clemson defensive lineman who didn't consistently see double-teams. Bryant will struggle to produce off the edge because of a lack of lower-body athleticism but could develop into a nice counterpiece to a quick edge-rusher.

GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 3-4 — FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Kony Ealy