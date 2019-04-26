Ben Banogu NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Great burst and athletic testing at the combine show up on tape with very good overall athleticism.

—Has the strength and feet to work inside and outside with pass-rush moves to set up and counter blockers.

—Speed to chase down all ball-carriers on the backside. Knowledge to stay home. Good overall awareness.

—Can maintain and shuck blockers in the run game. Uses his hands well to anchor.

WEAKNESSES

—Poor tackler who ducks his head and loses sight of his target.

—Lacks bend when rushing outside and must be more consistent at sinking his hips and showing flexibility.

—Easily pushed outside plays in both the passing and running game.

—Predictively uses an inside pass rush when he is capable of going to the outside.

OVERALL

Ben Banogu has value in the middle rounds with upside to become an above-average pass-rusher in any defensive scheme. While he has the tools to rush from the outside, too many times he forces his rush inside, and NFL tackles will be ready for it. If Banogu can mix up his pass-rush moves and develop a few more outside moves, he can contribute on day one as a third-down rusher.

GRADE: 6.15 (ROUND 3 — ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Bruce Irvin