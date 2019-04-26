Oshane Ximines NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Plays quick with excellent agility and strong hands to break free from tackles.

—Offers a variety of pass-rush moves and is NFL-ready with his arsenal as a pass-rusher.

—Consistently pressures the quarterback with hurries and sack production.

—First step is quick off the snap and puts offensive linemen off-balance.

—Smart player with good read-and-react ability and has the instincts to counter as a pass-rusher.

          

WEAKNESSES

—Level of competition concerns scouts who wanted to see him attack top-tier tackles.

—Quickness was a concern, and a poor 20-yard shuttle did not help his cause.

—Below average against the run and as an open-field tackler; struggles to make an impact setting the edge.

—Lacks flexibility and quickness for teams that run a three-man front.

OVERALL

Oshane Ximines lacks ideal size for 4-3 teams and flexibility for 3-4 teams, but his pass-rush toolbox will inspire teams to put those concerns aside. His value on Day 2 of the draft (Rounds 2 and 3) will soar after we see a possible six edge-rushers selected in Round 1.

          

GRADE: 6.30 (ROUND 3 — FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Nate Orchard

