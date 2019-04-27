D'Andre Walker NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: D'Andre Walker #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates a tackle against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 for the national title. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Had great production in his biggest games and was a standout against elite SEC competition.

—Good hip bend and shoulder lean to turn the corner.

—Has been effectively used to get after the quarterback or drop in coverage, a rarity for his position.

—Uses his upper- and lower-body strength to fight off and work around blockers.

—Athletic upside to become a better, more well-rounded rusher.

         

WEAKNESSES

—Just a one-year starter at Georgia and suffered an injury late in the season that kept him from competing throughout the draft process.

—Inconsistency against the run and in his tackling has shown up on film.

—Initial hand use is poor, including a weak punch.

—Production may have been created by his teammates and scheme rather than tools and instincts.

          

OVERALL

D'Andre Walker does not have ideal size (6'2", 251 pounds) for a 4-3 defensive end and may lack the feet to be a 3-4 linebacker. Those questions could have been easily answered during the draft process, but a nagging injury kept him off the field. The injury, combined with being a one-year starter, will most likely result in a Day 3 selection by a team willing to take a chance on a developmental project at the edge position.

       

GRADE: 6.35 (ROUND 3 — FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Dee Ford

