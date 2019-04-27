Joe Jackson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Exceptional size and build for a player coming into the NFL. Shows good durability.

—Good strength in his base and upper body. Can set the edge and bull-rush through top tackle talent.

—Plays with good leverage for a player his height.

—Adds pressure to the pocket even when he is not getting to the quarterback.

—Had a major impact in his final season at Miami, and scouts raved about his upside and work ethic.

WEAKNESSES

—Slow first step. Has to commit to a power-rush move.

—Lacks the necessary bend to be an elite edge-rusher.

—The majority of his play comes from a three-point stance. May be limited to teams that run a 4-3 defense.

—Needs to learn to counter his initial pass-rush move by using his hands and having a plan in place.

OVERALL

Joe Jackson has great size (6'4", 275 pounds) and, more importantly, strength for his position. His transition to the NFL will be much more effective in a 4-3 defense with the option to kick inside on passing downs. We view him as a 4-3 end because he hasn't shown the kind of athletic ability to be a stand-up edge-rusher.

GRADE: 6.35 (ROUND 3 — FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Calvin Pace