Rashan Gary NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Elite athlete with jaw-dropping traits that can be molded into something special; has the height/weight/speed to play either defensive end or defensive tackle in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme.

—Kills blockers with a great long arm and has the speed to counter off it. Can stun teams with his closing speed.

—Strong enough to get under the pads of blockers and walk them back off the line of scrimmage; this also allows him to move all over the line and play anywhere from 3-4 outside linebacker down to a 3-technique.

—Has great play speed and runs through contact with power and shocking quickness.

—Has an easy, natural bend in his knees.

WEAKNESSES

—Never produced to the level of his talent and traits; is still considered a developmental player who needs coaching up in order to get the best out of his abilities.

—Can be too timid at the point of attack and doesn't play with the power you expect from a 277-pound lineman.

—Has poor technique discipline and will get too high and too wide out of his stance; doesn't hold the edge with good pad height and leverage.

—Read-and-react skills aren't developed.

OVERALL

Rashan Gary is a traits-based prospect who looks the part but hasn't played up to it. He needs to prove himself in the NFL with production instead of being a "what if" player. Gary will wow scouts with his athleticism and potential, but those are scary words. While he has a very high ceiling, Gary is an all-traits, no-production type of prospect that often busts.

GRADE: 7.20 (ROUND 1—TOP 15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Everson Griffen