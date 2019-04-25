Josh Allen NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Super productive edge-rusher with 17 sacks, 21.5 tackles for a loss and five forced fumbles in his senior season after almost declaring for the 2018 draft.

—Scheme-versatile playmaker who can line up as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker and has enough experience in pass coverage to work as a 4-3 off-ball linebacker.

—Can dip and drive and has shown he can convert speed to power to knock offensive tackles onto their heels.

—Has the hips, length and awareness to be very good in coverage; sees the ball well and reads the route to stick with tight ends or running backs down the field.

—Has developed hand play and will knife away blockers and uses his length well to create separation.

—Could add bulk and strength and become more of a traditional 4-3 defensive end.

WEAKNESSES

—Can struggle to unstick from blockers when working the edge and won't use his size and length to get himself free.

—Needs to work on bringing more heat as a pass-rusher and working to add more moves to his arsenal. Too often sticks to his pre-snap plan and doesn't counter blocks on the go.

—Doesn't always step up against the run and too often lets the play bounce outside him.

—Can be too hesitant at the line of scrimmage.

OVERALL

Josh Allen was a two-year star at Kentucky with the elite traits to be considered a candidate at No. 1 overall in this draft. Teams that run either a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme should look at Allen as a plug-and-play edge-rusher with true three-down skills and the potential to get even better in the NFL.

GRADE: 7.70 (ROUND 1—PRO BOWL POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Anthony Barr