Hall of Fame SP Tom Seaver Diagnosed with Dementia; Will Retire from Public Life

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia, his family confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin, Seaver will remain active at his personal vineyard "but has chosen to completely retire from public life."

Seaver played 20 years in MLB, including 12 with the New York Mets. He was a 12-time All-Star and won the National League Cy Young Award in 1969, 1973 and 1975.

The 74-year-old is by far the most legendary pitcher in Mets history. He's the runaway leader in WAR (76.1), with Dwight Gooden a distant second (41.6), according to Baseball Reference. He's also first in ERA (2.57), wins (198), strikeouts (2,541), complete games (171) and shutouts (44).

Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. He retired after the 1986 season and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

Seaver was hospitalized for Lyme disease in 1991. The New York Daily News' Bill Madden reported in March 2013 that Seaver had been dealing with symptoms of the disease, such as memory loss and speech problems.

When the Mets hosted the MLB All-Star Game at Citi Field in 2013, Seaver was on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.