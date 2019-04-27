Darwin Thompson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

POSITIVES

—The most elusive back in the 2019 draft class, Thompson can stop and start on a dime and breaks out a full toolbox of moves to leave defenders hanging in air.

—Natural receiver out of the backfield with soft hands. You won't see drops or struggles with the ball on his tape.

—Excellent ability to break first contact with agility and balance; runs through contact well and maintains his balance to keep going.

—Home run speed with a ridiculous 765 yards after first contact.

—No fumbles on his 2018 tape despite 151 carries; added 23 catches in his nine starts.



NEGATIVES

—Small body at 5'8", 200 pounds and a frame that looks maxed out based on his muscle tone and bulk.

—One-year wonder who rushed for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns but only started nine of 13 games; why was a player this good on the bench?

—JUCO transfer from NEO in Miami, Oklahoma; very limited tape against NFL prospects.

—Vision is not developed enough for him to handle duties between the tackles; looks to bounce every run outside and stay in space.

—Might be viewed as a third-down back only.



OVERALL

Teams looking for a change-of-pace back with elite skills at evading tacklers and home run speed should take a flier on Darwin Thompson in a low-risk, high-reward move. He's a fantastic bounce and cut back but is truly a situational threat only given his size and lack of inside the tackles vision.



GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7—BACKUP CALIBER)



PRO COMPARISON: Tarik Cohen