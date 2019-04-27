Darwin Thompson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Utah State running back Darwin Thompson (5) tries to avoid the North Texas defense during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton/Associated Press

POSITIVES

—The most elusive back in the 2019 draft class, Thompson can stop and start on a dime and breaks out a full toolbox of moves to leave defenders hanging in air. 

—Natural receiver out of the backfield with soft hands. You won't see drops or struggles with the ball on his tape.

—Excellent ability to break first contact with agility and balance; runs through contact well and maintains his balance to keep going.

—Home run speed with a ridiculous 765 yards after first contact.

—No fumbles on his 2018 tape despite 151 carries; added 23 catches in his nine starts.

     
NEGATIVES

—Small body at 5'8", 200 pounds and a frame that looks maxed out based on his muscle tone and bulk.

—One-year wonder who rushed for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns but only started nine of 13 games; why was a player this good on the bench?

—JUCO transfer from NEO in Miami, Oklahoma; very limited tape against NFL prospects.

—Vision is not developed enough for him to handle duties between the tackles; looks to bounce every run outside and stay in space.

—Might be viewed as a third-down back only.

       
OVERALL

Teams looking for a change-of-pace back with elite skills at evading tacklers and home run speed should take a flier on Darwin Thompson in a low-risk, high-reward move. He's a fantastic bounce and cut back but is truly a situational threat only given his size and lack of inside the tackles vision.

            
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7—BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Tarik Cohen

Related

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Take SCAR CB Rashad Fenton with 201st Pick

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Take SCAR CB Rashad Fenton with 201st Pick

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cowboys Had Top Pick Agree to 'Work Ethic Contract'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Had Top Pick Agree to 'Work Ethic Contract'

    star-telegram
    via star-telegram

    Live Grades for Every Pick 🔠

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Live Grades for Every Pick 🔠

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report