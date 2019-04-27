Donovan Wilson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Huge hitter who is a treat to watch with his power and ability to come downhill and rock ball-carriers.

—Team leader and coach's pet with excellent on-field instincts, awareness and football IQ.

—Versatile defender with experience in nickel and single-high sets.

—On-ball production is impressive with eight career interceptions; soft, natural hands and the eyes to find and close on the ball.

—Has the short-area quickness to match up with slot receivers.

WEAKNESSES

—Injured for 2017 season after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the opener.

—Fails to impress as a mover in space; doesn't have great closing speed and shows hip tightness when changing direction.

—Can be too aggressive as a hitter and was often penalized for targeting.

—Struggles coming out of his breaks and has heavy, choppy feet.

OVERALL

After losing the 2017 season to injury, Wilson fought back onto the field and made a huge statement for A&M under Jimbo Fisher. He's a hard-hitting, physical safety who will impress scouts. But his lack of athleticism and range are enough to keep him from being a starter.

GRADE: 5.00 (UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT)

PRO COMPARISON: Corey Moore