Ugo Amadi NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Team captain and leader of the defense at Oregon in 2018.

—Came to the Ducks as a corner recruit and has spent time at the position, which proves versatility.

—Above-average blitzer from the nickel position with ability to disguise his intentions.

—Dangerous with the ball in his hands. Had four touchdowns at Oregon on three pick-sixes and one punt return.

WEAKNESSES

—Slow to play the run and lacks a physical element to his game.

—Not an ideal matchup against tight ends due to lacking height and length at 5'9".

—Not an excellent tackler for a safety. Does more grabbing than wrapping up and doesn't put much power behind his punch.

—Does not contest many receptions. Loses 50-50 balls and doesn't play well above the field.

OVERALL

Amadi was an impressive player at Oregon but is limited by position. As a corner recruit, he lacked the length to play on the outside and was moved to nickel corner, which is where he will find value in the NFL. Amadi can blitz, play the run and contribute on special teams, while also providing depth at safety and corner.

GRADE: 5.50 (ROUND 6—BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Karl Joseph