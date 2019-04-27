Saquan Hampton NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Ideal height, weight and speed for the NFL (6'1", 206 pounds, 4.48-second 40-yard dash); checks every box from a size and speed standpoint.

—Team captain and excellent leader on and off the field.

—Was able to play single-high and box safety while also playing slot cornerback.

—Plays the ball at all opportunities with strips, pass breakups and interceptions.

WEAKNESSES

—Injuries to both shoulders in college are a major red flag for a tackler.

—Not a punishing tackler at the finish and looks timid at the point of attack.

—Gets thrown off pursuit angles and eaten up by simple stalk blocks.

—The 4.48 40 never shows up on tape.

OVERALL

A well-above-average 40 time had us going back to the tape, but we never saw his speed in coverage or when coming downhill to make a tackle. In fact, too many times Hampton let ball-carriers get into him first. His versatility in the secondary will give him the chance to find a role in the NFL and stick with it, though. Especially with his ability to find and make a play on the ball.

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4—BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Morgan Burnett