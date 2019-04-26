Mike Edwards NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Versatile, smart safety prospect who can also work as a cornerback in the slot after starting for three years at Kentucky.

—Led the team with 96 tackles in 2017 and came back with another impressive total of 82 in 2018.

—10 interceptions in his career showcase hands and instincts.

—Excellent playing in the slot with three-tool skills there. Can blitz, cover slot receivers and stop the run off the edge. Could be an early player in NFL defenses as a third safety.

—All heart and very good aggressiveness across the board.

WEAKNESSES

—A lot of missed tackles on his tape; comes down aggressively but doesn’t routinely bring down the ball.

—Size an issue at 5’10” and 205 pounds; height and length (30 ⅞” arms) are not what NFL teams want from a starter.

—Lets his lack of recovery speed result in poor timing and jumpy coverage in phase. Uses his hands too much.

—Doesn’t have the speed to carry receivers downfield and might be best in zone coverage or sticking at safety.

—Lacks the power to effectively jam up receivers when matched up in the slot.

OVERALL

Edwards has value as a combo defensive back who can work in single-high sets, but might have his best value playing in the slot as a hybrid cornerback and safety. His lack of size and speed are reasons that teams might be lower on him, but he has some starting traits.

GRADE: 5.85 (ROUND 4—BACKUP CALIBER)



PRO COMPARISON: Rashad Johnson