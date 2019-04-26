Marquise Blair NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Hybrid safety that played all over the secondary for Utah.

—Loves to come up and make plays in the run game and does a good job taking on blockers.

—Has enough speed and range to play single high safety in the NFL.

—His physicality and aggressiveness will transition to special teams very nicely.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks the bulk in his frame to shed blockers or play physically at the line of scrimmage.

—Costly penalties and undisciplined at times.

—Leaves his coverage to make plays on mobile quarterbacks.

—Takes himself out of plays with poor angles in run and pass defense.

OVERALL

Highly aggressive and competitive player. That aggression can be both a strength and a weakness as it has taken him out of plays and games, but at the same time helped position him to make plays. Blair will be able to take a role as a special team player early in his career while providing depth throughout the secondary.

GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Conte