Nasir Adderley NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Experienced at both cornerback and safety, with the burst and balance needed to excel at either spot.

—Wrap-up tackler who drives into the legs of runners and will secure the ball-carrier with a high rate of success.

—Agile and loose when moving side-to-side; able to cut and change direction on the fly with light feet and flexible hips.

—Has the speed to run in-phase when working in man coverage; uses his timing and speed to recover well if beat off the line.

—Smooth backpedal as a single high safety allows him to get depth and maintain vision while covering ground.

—Shows ball skills on tape with the ability to jump and attack high passes, but also with the speed to dart between the ball and intended receiver.







WEAKNESSES

—Low level of competition has left him with underdeveloped instincts in coverage, which leads to too many guesses.

—Needs to learn to read his cues and be more accurate with play diagnoses.

—Doesn't play to his size (6'0", 206 lbs).

—Isn't the first guy to duck in and attack the run; will look to stay out of traffic and make plays in space.

—Can get lost in high coverage and struggled at the Senior Bowl to time his breaks against better competition.

OVERALL

Adderley is one of the best coverage safeties in the entire draft, showing a full tool set of instincts, ball skills and athleticism when matched up in man or zone. Despite coming from a small school, he has the ability to play immediately in the NFL as a starter at free safety or in nickel cornerback situations. His versatility will be a big selling point.

GRADE: 6.90 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Damarious Randall